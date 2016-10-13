2 arrested in Merced gang case

Merced police arrested two suspected gang members Wednesday afternoon in Atwater after finding them with guns and drugs, the Police Department reported.
Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers received information about a convicted felon and known gang member, Jerome Slayton, 29, having a gun, Sgt. Brian Rodriguez said in a news release.
Officers found Slayton and Jerome Bolden, 27, at Stayton’s home in the 1700 block of Bellevue Drive in Atwater. When officers searched the home, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun, ammunition, packaged marijuana and a digital scale, authorities said.
Slayton and Bolden were arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a loaded gun, ammunition, marijuana for sales, conspiracy and gang enhancements.
Bolden remained in jail Thursday on $217,500 bail. Slayton also remained in jail on more than $270,000 bail, according to booking records.
