Sexual assault kits for survivors available because of community help

A joint effort by the Merced Police Department and the Valley Crisis Center aims to provide some comfort to victims of sexual assault.
Many people don’t know that investigating a sexual assault includes taking the victim’s clothes and invasive physical examinations that can add more trauma to someone already suffering, said Eugene Drummond, a community liaison for the Merced Police Department.
After victims of sexual assault in Merced seek help or report their abuser, they often have to be transported to Fresno or Modesto, the closest places to have a Sexual Assault Response Team, or SART, exam, according to Chee Yang, director of Valley Crisis Center.
Recalling the details of their assault for investigators can add to the trauma, said Pana Lee, campus coordinator for Valley Crisis. The hours of transportation for Merced victims prolongs the process.
But care packages, compiled from community donations and organized by Merced police and Valley Crisis Center, may add at least a small measure of comfort to victims once they have been examined, Drummond said.
Val Villanueza, a UC Merced advocate for Valley Crisis Center, said survivors can’t eat or drink before a SART exam, and are told to try to avoid using the bathroom or cleaning themselves.
“I think in life it’s the little things that mean the most, like having a fresh pair of clothes so they can freshen up and physically be clean and start the healing,” Drummond said.
The kits include travel-size antibacterial wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste and mouthwash. Feminine pads, bottled water and flip-flops are also available in the kits, as well as loose-fitting clothing such as stretchy pants, shirts and new underwear.
“This makes a huge difference,” Lee said. “The hardest part of coming forward is talking about it, knowing not to blame yourself and telling someone.”
One of the most important things to remember when dealing with a survivor, Villanueza said, is helping them recover their dignity. Kit essentials can help with that, she said.
“You’re caring for them as a person and human being,” Villanueza said. “The least we could do is provide them with something clean to wear or mouthwash to rinse their mouth.”
Detective Joe Perez said providing these kits is something police want to do.
“It (sexual assault kits) gives them things that help,” Perez said. “Nobody thinks about all the little things, especially when they’re going through it.”
Merced police Capt. Bimley West said he wants victims of sexual abuse to know “you are not alone, you are not to blame and you don’t deserve to be treated this way.”
According to the Women’s Well-Being Index, a project of the Sacramento-based California Budget and Policy Center, an annual average of 53 per 100,000 women in Merced County are sexually assaulted.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men nationwide report experiencing rape at some time in their lives.
“These are horrible statistics that we want to be wiped away from the Earth,” West said.
Recovery is a process for sexual assault victims, West said, and can take weeks, months or years.
“There is no timetable for healing,” he said.
West said law enforcement is seeking to find perpetrators every day.
For sexual assault resources, anybody can contact Valley Crisis at 209-725-7900 or the 24-hour hotline at 888-722-4357. Mariposa residents can call 209-742-5865 or the 24-hour hotline at 888-966-2350. The national sexual assault hotline number is 800-656-4673.
Residents can donate items for sexual assault kits at 1960 P St. in Merced or at 545 J St. in Los Banos.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, mvelez@mercedsunstar.com
Comments