North Carolina reports first flu death

North Carolina has reported its first flu death of the season.
State health officials said Thursday that a person in the eastern part of the state died of complications of the flu last week.
The Department of Health and Human Services said the person was between the ages of 18 to 24. State health officials did not provide any other identifying information.
Acting state Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said he hopes the people of North Carolina will remember that influenza can be a serious disease. Moore said people should get flu shots.
State figures show 59 people died from flue last season. Last season the first death was not reported until January.
