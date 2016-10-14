Gray urges public to speak out against Bay-Delta Plan

Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, is urging residents to attend meetings next week and share input on a state plan for diverting more water from the Merced River for fish in the Delta.
The State Water Resources Control Board will present its proposal for the Bay-Delta plan to the Merced and Stanislaus county boards of supervisors in separate meetings Tuesday.
In a call-to-action email sent out Thursday afternoon, Gray said the proposal will be devastating to the agriculture economy and contaminate the Valley’s water supply, among other detrimental effects.
The email asked residents to attend the meetings and speak against the proposal.
For months, Gray has voiced opposition to the plan in a campaign called “Stop the Regulatory Drought.”
For years, the State Water Resources Control Board has worked on a proposal to release more water into the Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced rivers for fish in San Francisco Bay and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, leaving less irrigation water for farmers.
If you go
- What: State Water Resources Control Board presentation to the Merced County Board of Supervisors on the updated proposal for the Bay-Delta Plan
- When: 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday
- Where: Board of Supervisors chambers, third floor, Merced County Administration Building, 2222 M St. in Merced
