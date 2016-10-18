Bryant out again for Cowboys; Chancellor sits for Seahawks

Star receiver Dez Bryant will miss his third straight game for the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant, who has a knee injury, was limited in practice this week.
But the Cowboys declared him inactive for their game Sunday at Green Bay.
The Packers are getting starting cornerback Damarious Randall back from a groin injury, but are losing another starter in the defensive backfield in Quinten Rollins, who also has a groin injury. Rollins was a late add to the injury report after practice Saturday.
Running back Eddie Lacy is active after being limited this week with a sprained left ankle, though backup James Starks is out with a knee injury. Lacy is Green Bay's only true running back on the active roster, so receivers Randall Cobb and Ty Montgomery might take more snaps out of the backfield.
The Seattle Seahawks will be down two key defensive players facing Atlanta and the top offense in the NFL. Seattle strong safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Frank Clark were both inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Chancellor suffered a groin injury during practice on Thursday and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Clark, who is tied for the team lead with three sacks, injured his hamstring in practice on Monday and did not participate in practice all week.
With Chancellor out, Kelcie McCray will start at strong safety. McCray started three games last season when Chancellor was out.
The Raiders will welcome rested Kansas City without running back Latavius Murray, who is out once again with a toe injury. The Chiefs put running back Knile Davis on the inactive list with a concussion.
---
DALLAS AT GREEN BAY
Cowboys: QB Tony Romo, RB Lance Dunbar, CB Orlando Scandrick, RB Darius Jackson, OL Chaz Green, WR Dez Bryant, DL David Irving
Packers: CB Quinten Rollins, S Chris Banjo, CB Sam Shields, RB James Starks, T Kyle Murphy, TE Jared Cook, DT Christian Ringo
---
ATLANTA at SEATTLE
Falcons: CB Jalen Collins, LB A.J. Hawk, LB Paul Worrilow, G Mike Person, G Wes Schweitzer, TE Joshua Perkins, DT Courtney Upshaw.
Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise, SS Kam Chancellor, RB Thomas Rawls, DE Frank Clark, G Rees Odhiambo, T George Fant, DT Quinton Jefferson.
---
KANSAS CITY AT OAKLAND
Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, CB Kenneth Acker, RB Knile Davis, LB Sio Moore, OL Bryan Witzmann, OL Jordan Devey, TE Ross Travis.
Raiders: RB Latavius Murray, OL Vadal Alexander, T Menelik Watson, QB Connor Cook, DB Dexter McDonald, CB Antonio Hamilton, OL Matt McCants.
---
CINCINNATI AT NEW ENGLAND
Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, CB Chykie Brown, OG Christian Westerman, DT DeShawn Williams.
Patriots: CB Cyrus Jones, LB Shea McClellin, RB Brandon Bolden, DT Vincent Valentine, OL LaAdrian Waddle, CB Justin Coleman.
---
SAN FRANCISCO AT BUFFALO
49ers: CB Jimmie Ward, S Jaquiski Tartt, DT Taylor Hart, DT Tony Jerod-Eddie, OL John Theus, TE Blake Bell, QB Christian Ponder.
Bills: DT Marcell Dareus, OT Seantrel Henderson, OT Cyrus Kouandjio, C Patrick Lewis ,OL Gabe Ikard, TE Gerald Christian, QB Cardale Jones
---
JACKSONVILLE AT CHICAGO
Jaguars: QB Brandon Allen, WR Rashad Greene Sr., DB Josh Johnson, RB Corey Grant, OL Bryce Harris, TE Neal Sterling, DE Chris Smith.
Bears: QB Jay Cutler, LB Leonard Floyd, DL Eddie Goldman, DB Deiondre Hall, DB Deandre Houston-Carson, DL Eric Kush, RB Jeremy Langford.
---
CAROLINA AT NEW ORLEANS
Panthers: CB James Bradberry (foot), DT Vernon Butler (ankle), CB Robert McClain (hamstring), T Michael Oher (concussion), DT Paul Soliai (foot), RB Cameron Artis-Payne and LB Jeremy Cash
Saints: DE Paul Kruger, QB Joe Callahan, CB De'Vante Harris, RB Marcus Murphy, LB Dannell Ellerbe, CB Delvin Breaux, LT Terron Armstead.
---
CLEVELAND AT TENNESSEE
Browns: QB Josh McCown, WR Corey Coleman, DB Joe Haden, FB Dan Vitale, TE Randall Telfer, TE Seth DeValve, DL Xavier Cooper.
Titans: CB Cody Riggs, DB Curtis Riley, OLB Aaron Wallace, G Sebastian Tretola, WR Harry Douglas, TE Jace Amaro, DL Al Woods.
---
BALTIMORE AT NEW YORK GIANTS
Ravens: WR/RS Devin Hester, LB C.J. Mosley, OLB Elvis Dumervil, DT Willie Henry, G Marshal Yanda, T Ronnie Stanley, WR Steve Smith Sr.
Giants: CB Eli Apple, OT Marshall Newhouse, QB Josh Johnson, WR Tavarres King, S Darian Thompson, S Nat Berhe, LB Deontae Skinner
---
LOS ANGELES AT DETROIT
Rams: DE Robert Quinn, CB Trumaine Johnson, QB Sean Mannion, OT Pace Murphy, WR Nelson Spruce, WR Pharoh Cooper, TE Temarrick Hemingway.
Lions: RB Theo Riddick, RB Dwayne Washington, TE Eric Ebron, LB DeAndre Levy, OG Larry Warford, DT Haloti Ngata, CB Adairius Barnes.
---
PITTSBURGH AT MIAMI
Steelers: WR Markus Wheaton, QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, LB Ryan Shazier, C Cody Wallace, T Marcus Gilbert, DE Cameron Heyward.
Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, CB Bene Benwikere, S Walt Aikens, DE Julius Warmsley, DE Terence Fede, T Sam Young, TE Jordan Cameron.
---
PHILADELPHIA AT WASHINGTON
Eagles: WR Bryce Treggs, CB Leodis McKelvin, DE Steven Means, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, OL Isaac Seumalo, CB C.J. Smith.
Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Josh Doctson, CB Dashaun Phillips, LB Su'a Cravens, TE Jordan Reed, OL Vinston Painter, DE Anthony Lanier II.
