Q&A: School board candidates for Merced City School District

Area 1
Michael Crass, 71, retired educator/consultant, appointee
What differentiates you from your opponents? I have worked in education for 48 years as a teacher, principal, central office administrator and as a superintendent in two districts. This experience allows me to bring insight and real-life knowledge to the table as schools face the challenges of education of our children in the 21st century.
What is your position on Proposition 58 and why? The goal of the Merced City School District, as for all schools in California, is English proficiency. Proposition 58 does not change that goal but allows local district flexibility in choosing the most up-to-date instructional methods to achieve proficiency for students. Because it expands local control and because it is good for our students, I am supporting it as well.
What is the biggest issue that has faced the school board in the last year and what would you do, specifically, to address it? The biggest issue, I believe, other than student achievement, which is always our top priority, has been the facilities upgrade at multiple schools as well as the construction of the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Center. As a board member it would be my goal to make sure all staff have what they need to continue to teach in a safe, up-to-date environment by working toward implementing the facilities master plan.
Marian Navarro Ledesma, 65, retired teacher
What differentiates you from your opponents? What differentiates me from my opponents is a total of 30 years as a public servant, including 12 years as a probation officer and 23 years of classroom experience. I have experienced how MCSD board decisions affect the classroom learning environment.
What is your position on Proposition 58 and why? As a former bilingual teacher, I had to learn the same teaching strategies as English-only teachers. It was those strategies that allowed me to continue teaching after Proposition 227 was passed in 1998.
I am in support of Proposition 58. Research has shown that children who receive a solid foundation in their home language will find it easier to transfer to another language as they get into the higher elementary grades.
What is the biggest issue that has faced the school board in the last year and what would you do, specifically, to address it? The adjustment of LCAP (Local Control and Accountability Plan) funding and getting community input is a problem the board has faced. Parental involvement is an issue throughout our society, not just in Merced. Parents need to be empowered to feel that their concerns are taken seriously and that what they say does matter, which goes back to transparency.
Shane Smith, 41, attorney with McCormick Barstow LLC
What differentiates you from your opponents? First, I’m a parent. I have a tangible plan to improve student learning at school and at home. I have strong support from residents tired of lagging student achievement who feel left out by arbitrary district decisions, like cutting after-school programs. My opponents are career district insiders; I am the only candidate who is not committed to business as usual.
What is your position on Proposition 58 and why? Nearly 30 percent of Merced County’s students are English learners. Proposition 58 gives our local schools and parents more flexibility to improve instruction for our diverse student needs. Bilingual education has also been shown to increase opportunity for native English speakers. Vote “yes”!
What is the biggest issue that has faced the school board in the last year and what would you do, specifically, to address it? In 2015, the board approved disruptive attendance boundaries changes, citing capacity issues. This year they did it again by unanimously taking Chenoweth Elementary away from even more nearby families. But while children of current residents may still attend Chenoweth through a school-of-choice program, newer residents will send their children across town. I will push to prepare for a new, cost-efficient elementary school that alleviates enrollment pressures and accommodates growth at UC Merced. We can target existing bond funds, state facilities grants and impact fees to get that done.
Area 2
Miguel A. Lopez, 28, community relations representative at UC Merced
What differentiates you from your opponents? Being the candidate that has had the most recent experience in the elementary school system, what sets me apart is that I relate to the issues and experiences of our students today. I was a part of one of the first waves of students that was instructed in computer and internet proficiency, as well as the earliest forms of social media.
What is your position on Proposition 58 and why? I am very supportive. I feel that it removes the isolation that our English-learning students can experience through a solely English-immersion program. At the same time, I see it as beneficial to all students as it fosters cultural and language exchange within our diverse student population.
What is the biggest issue that has faced the school board in the last year and what would you do, specifically, to address it? I think one of the biggest issues facing the school board is getting more involvement within the LCAP process. All community stakeholders should be involved if they wish to see our students have a better educational experience. I will actively engage stakeholders to keep them informed and encourage them to be involved in the process.
Gene Stamm, 81, part-time Merced County Sheriff’s Office, incumbent
What differentiates you from your opponents? I am at the schools weekly, volunteering in classrooms. I have served this position for almost 16 years and have been elected four consecutive terms. I believe my family roots in this school system as well as my decades of experience differentiates myself from my opponents.
What is your position on Proposition 58 and why? My position on Proposition 58 is neutral. I believe the voters have a choice to make, whether to continue English practice or teach in English and Spanish.
What is the biggest issue that has faced the school board in the last year and what would you do, specifically, to address it? Over the last year, the Merced City School District board has faced many issues and achieved many major goals that were set forth. The construction of an elementary school on the Rivera campus was completed in August. Also, the continued implementation of the STEAM Center in Merced City schools is vital in keeping us a leader in California and our education methods into the 21st century: the STEAM program currently operating and the Tenaya site, and ground has been broken on the Ada Givens campus for the program’s building. Lastly, the utilization of LCAP in our schools and our ability to help English learners become fluent by the third grade.
Area 4
Emily Langdon, 50, university educator
What differentiates you from your opponents? It is time for new leadership, and I while I have worked in educational settings for over 25 years, I have not been on the MCSD board before like my opponent has. I bring the perspective of a parent with children in district elementary and middle schools and that of an experienced educator who will ask more questions, listen to more stakeholders and engage more parents, teachers and community members in our children’s education.
What is your position on Proposition 58 and why? I support Proposition 58 because it overturns a poorly conceived law that outlawed bilingual education based on flawed evidence. Proposition 58 provides more flexibility to schools, teachers and parents in terms of how to teach English learners, allowing decisions to be based on cutting-edge research.
What is the biggest issue that has faced the school board in the last year and what would you do, specifically, to address it? Last year’s big issue involved moving the boundaries. It became clear to me that the leadership was not consulting parents in meaningful ways about planned changes. I would focus more on the process because difficult choices will need to be made, but I commit to increasing communication. We need authentic communication and innovative ways to reach out to parents, teachers and other stakeholders to hear their ideas and concerns.
Tom Parker, 71, retired school administrator
What differentiates you from your opponents? My experience in the Merced City School District is a definite advantage for me. I began my career as a classroom teacher at Hoover Middle School. I successfully led schools as a principal in both the elementary and middle schools. I was a district level administrator, responsible for student services and special education. I also have previous MCSD board experience, having served from 2005-2009. This was during the difficult cost-cutting years of 2007 and 2008.
What is your position on Proposition 58 and why? I support Proposition 58. This proposition seeks to provide teachers with the most current and effective methods of teaching those who are struggling to learn English. Proposition 58 removes restrictions so schools are able to use current strategies to support our students. Our local MCSD students would receive instruction tailored to their needs.
What is the biggest issue that has faced the school board in the last year and what would you do, specifically, to address it? The biggest issue facing the district and each school is the development of a Local Control and Accountability Plan. This plan would include all of the site stakeholders to ensure all students are receiving the appropriate instruction. If elected, I would make certain that the educational dollars are spent wisely and concentrated on those students with the greatest needs. I feel those schools and classrooms with the greatest needs should receive additional support to bring their students up to grade level.
