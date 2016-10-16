Much ado about poo: Feces fuels Hawaii feral feline debate

You can add another obstacle to the survival of Hawaiian monk seals: deadly cat poop.
Conservationists working to protect endangered Hawaiian monk seals worry about the hundreds of thousands of feral cats roaming the islands.
A parasite common in cats can cause toxoplasmosis, a disease that killed at least eight Hawaiian monk seals. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say that's troubling because there are only about 1,300 Hawaiian monk seals.
According to NOAA, the parasite spreads through cat feces washing into the ocean for the seals to ingest.
Toxoplasmosis is also a main reason the Hawaiian crow is extinct in the wild.
Cat advocates worry the seals' plight is giving felines a bad reputation. They fear the endangered seals are being valued above the lives of cats, which aren't native to Hawaii's ecosystem.
Comments