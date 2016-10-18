Morning traffic stalled from minor crashes

Three crashes that resulted in minor or no injuries caused traffic to back up on southbound Highway 99 during the Tuesday morning commute.
A big rig and sports utility vehicle collided about 7:50 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near Franklin Road. The vehicles came to rest on the shoulder of the highway and resulted in minor injuries, said Moises Onsurez, a public information officer with the California Highway Patrol.
The collision caused southbound traffic to back up to the Atwater Boulevard overpass for at least half an hour, Onsurez said.
Another SUV and small pickup truck collided about one mile north of the crash with the big rig. The second collision resulted in no injuries and the vehicles were cleared from the roadway into the center divide, Onsurez said.
About 8:20 a.m., two big rigs collided near the Applegate Road exit, causing one to jack knife and catch fire. The drivers were not injured.
Last week, a report rated Highway 99 in the San Joaquin Valley the deadliest highway in the nation. Highway 99 had 264 fatal accidents between 2011 and 2015, based on data ValuePenguin culled from the National Traffic and Highway Safety Administration database of fatal crashes. Fifty of those involved drunken driving.
Comments