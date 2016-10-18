First influenza cases of the season reported in New Mexico

Health officials say the first influenza cases of the flu season in New Mexico have been confirmed by laboratory tests.
State Department of Health officials say the first two cases involve a 64-year-old man from Bernalillo County and a 64-year-old woman from Valencia County.
Their names weren't announced Tuesday.
Health officials are recommending a flu vaccine for every state resident six months of age and older.
The viruses change each season and flu vaccines have been updated for the 2016-2017 flu season.
Comments