Franklin-area Merced residents ordered to boil water as precaution

More than 1,000 customers in the Beachwood/Franklin area of Merced are under instructions to boil their water before using it, a day after a “low-pressure” event cut off water for a short time, the Meadowbrook Water Company confirmed.
The cause of the water-pressure incident remained unclear Tuesday, but was thought to be linked to an electronic issue caused by a power fluctuation or short outage, according to Connie Farris, the company’s operations manager.
Water service was restored around 7 a.m. Monday, Farris said, but customers were told to continue boiling water until at least 7 a.m. Wednesday. That order could be extended, but authorities said they would alert customers when that information is available. The boiled-water order for drinking or cooking purposes is a state-mandated safety precaution implemented anytime a water system loses pressure, Farris said.
The order, Farris said, is routine and company officials said no bacteria has been detected in the system.
“We’re doing random samplings at (several) sites. No bacteria has been detected,” Farris said.
The company said water also has been “super chlorinated” and said the system has been flushed to ensure water will be safe to drink once the boil order is lifted.
Franklin and Stefani elementary schools have been affected. Notifications were sent out to families with students in those schools, according to Sara Sandrik, spokeswoman for the Merced City School District.
Students at both schools received bottled water Tuesday.
