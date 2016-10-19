Indianapolis officer slashed in face, avoids serious injury

Authorities say an Indianapolis police officer avoided serious injury when he was slashed in the face with a kitchen knife at a home.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Officer Justin Callahan was treated at the scene after he was attacked Tuesday night.
Police say Callahan was taking a statement about a mentally unstable missing person when a 24-year-old man confronted the officer. Police say the man swung a kitchen knife at Callahan, who sustained a superficial injury to his face. The attacker then fled on foot.
Police are seeking the man Wednesday. The officer is a 6-year veteran of the police department and officials say he's been cleared to return to work.
