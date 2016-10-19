I-40 closed due to smoke; wrecks blamed on prescribed burn

Authorities say smoke from a prescribed burn caused numerous accidents with minor injuries on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff early Wednesday morning but that it's too soon to say whether the smoke also caused a fatal accident in the vicinity.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says I-40 is closed in both directions at Bellemont, about 13 miles west of Flagstaff. He says the fatal accident occurred near Parks, about 7 miles further west.
Graves says DPS is asking motorists to avoid the area until later Wednesday morning. He says a Highway Patrol captain at the scene told him the smoke is so thick that visibility is down to about 20 feet.
According to Graves, the fatal collision involved two tractor-trailer rigs and a passenger vehicle.
