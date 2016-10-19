El Capitan student injured in crash on Bellevue Road in Merced

A 16-year-old Merced girl was flown to a regional hospital Wednesday after the vehicle she was driving rolled over on West Bellevue Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver, an El Capitan High School student whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto as a precaution, CHP Officer Jeremy Carabajal said.
Officers said the driver was headed west on Bellevue around 1 p.m. when she began to feel dizzy and drove off the roadway, rolling the vehicle into a feield.
Two female passengers in the 1995 Toyota Camry, ages 16 and 18, were not injured, authorities said.
Comments