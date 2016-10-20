Police thank citizen who chased down purse thieves

Law enforcement officers are praising a good Samaritan who on Wednesday chased down two men who stole a senior woman’s purse in the Atwater Save Mart parking lot.
The citizen witnessed the robbery and followed the suspects on foot until they were detained by Merced County Sheriff’s deputies.
“I want to commend the citizen for not turning the other way when he observed the crime in progress,” said interim Atwater Police Chief Samuel Joseph.
The woman positively identified the suspects after her purse was returned to her. One of the suspects confessed to hiding $100 that was stolen in the bushes, and the money also was returned to the woman.
The two suspects, 20-year-old Ismael Castro and 18-year-old Richard Hatcher III, both from Winton, remain in the John Latorraca Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. They were booked on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. Castro in the past was cited for vandalism and battery, booking records show.
Comments