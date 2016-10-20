Day care provider accused of abuse pleads not guilty

A defense attorney representing a woman accused of abusing children at her Atwater day care center said his client is not guilty.
Maria Mortera, who runs Coco’s Daycare in Atwater, is charged with one count of corporal punishment/inflicting injury on a child, a misdemeanor.
The day care has been temporarily shut down by the California Department of Social Services. Mortera’s attorney, C. Logan McKechnie, appeared Thursday before Judge Paul C. Lo in Merced Superior Court. Mortera did not attend the hearing.
McKechnie declined to comment for this story.
An Atwater mother reported the alleged abuse in August. The woman’s 5-year-old son came home from the day care center and said Mortera, whom the children call “Coco,” force-fed him, pulled his hair and pinched his neck when he vomited, and punished him by placing him in a timeout chair for a long period of time, according to reports by Merced County sheriff’s detectives obtained by the Merced Sun-Star.
The child suffers from gastrointestinal digestion and frequently vomits after meals, the mother said. She informed Mortera of the condition when her two sons enrolled at the day care. Mortera complained to the mother and said, if it continued, she may reconsider providing services for the child and his younger brother, the reports say.
After the arraignment Thursday morning, the mother told the Sun-Star she was proud of her son for telling the truth about what happened to him. The parent, who asked not to be identified to protect her children’s privacy, said she hopes the case protects other families from harm.
“I want justice to be served,” she said. “There is no excuse for child abuse and neglect. We as parents are here to protect our children.”
The child didn’t want to return to Coco’s Daycare and feared for his younger brother’s safety as well, the reports say.
Investigators also interviewed Mortera’s former assistant, who said she quit after witnessing the alleged abuse, the investigators’ reports show.
Detectives recorded a telephone conversation between Mortera and the assistant, Arasely “Sally” Rojo, who cooperated with investigators. During the Aug. 10 phone call, according to the reports, Mortera and the assistant spoke of another incident where Mortera strapped a child to a toilet with a belt. Mortera acknowledged she made mistakes and said she no longer strapped children to the toilet with belts, the reports say.
Though investigators didn’t identify any bruising or marks on the child who vomited, the assistant provided photos that she took after the incident, according to the reports.
After the incident was reported in August, some parents who enrolled their children in Coco’s Daycare voiced support for Mortera but declined interviews with the Sun-Star.
However, Todd White, whose 9-year-old daughter has known Mortera her entire life, said in a telephone interview Thursday that he was dumbfounded by the allegations. Mortera began caring for White’s daughter when she was an infant. He credited Mortera for his daughter being bilingual. Before she started kindergarten, White said, his daughter knew how to spell her first and last name, count in two languages and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, all thanks to Mortera.
“We’ve never ever had any issue with her care,” White said.
White said his wife and other parents whose children attend the day care are mandated reporters of child abuse, but they never saw anything to report.
He noted that Mortera’s grown children are upstanding citizens and reflect the kind of person she is.
“This (investigation) has rocked this lady’s world,” White said. “I know the children are taken care of with love.”
Mortera was ordered to appear in court Dec. 5.
