Park in Indian capital shut after suspected bird flu deaths

City authorities have closed a sprawling park in the heart of New Delhi after eight birds died of suspected bird flu, days after the city zoo was closed to the public after nine birds died there.
New Delhi's Development Minister Gopal Rai said eight bird deaths were reported to city authorities on Thursday. These included two more bird deaths in the Delhi Zoo and two dead birds found in the Hauz Khas Deer Park.
The zoo was closed to the public on Tuesday after autopsies on the birds confirmed that at least two of them died from H5N1 avian influenza.
Rai said autopsy results of the birds that died Thursday were not known yet but the government was taking the precautionary step of closing the park.
Comments