Women's addiction in Richmond center gets federal funding

A state agency has approved a $220,000 Community Development Block Grant for the Liberty Place Recovery Center for Women in Richmond.
The 108-bed residential center provides services for women suffering from alcohol or drug addiction by using a peer-to-peer, self-help model.
The approval for the federal funding is through the state's Department for Local Government. The agency accepts applications for the block grants that come from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.
Gov. Matt Bevin says in a release the women's center intervenes in the lives of those women who are homeless or addicted to drugs. Bevin says the funding will "financially assist those who help people live more stable and productive lives." He said the effort will help fight the growing drug epidemic in Kentucky.
