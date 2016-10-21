News

October 21, 2016 10:32 PM

CHP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist south of Merced.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s riding a Harley Davidson, was southbound on Highway 59 when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling east on West Dickerson Ferry Road, said California Highway Patrol officer Moises Onsurez.

The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old Merced woman, initially stopped at a stop sign but proceeded through the intersection, failing to yield to the motorcyclist who did not have a stop sign.

The man was ejected from his motorcyclet, which continued through the intersection and hit a power pole, Onsurez said. First responders performed CPR but he died at the scene.

The southbound lane of Highway 59 was closed while officers investigate the collision.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

Yosemite High School teacher receives award for after school program

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos