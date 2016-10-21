CHP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist south of Merced.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s riding a Harley Davidson, was southbound on Highway 59 when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling east on West Dickerson Ferry Road, said California Highway Patrol officer Moises Onsurez.
The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old Merced woman, initially stopped at a stop sign but proceeded through the intersection, failing to yield to the motorcyclist who did not have a stop sign.
The man was ejected from his motorcyclet, which continued through the intersection and hit a power pole, Onsurez said. First responders performed CPR but he died at the scene.
The southbound lane of Highway 59 was closed while officers investigate the collision.
