New Hampshire participates in Drug Take Back Day

New Hampshire police stations and community groups are once again asking the public to turn in expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Officials say medicine that languishes in homes is highly vulnerable to diversion, misuse, and they're urging people to drop the drugs off at police stations.
There will be 566 collection sites throughout New England on Saturday. During a similar event in April, more than 12,500 pounds of medication was collected in New Hampshire.
