Baltimore County giving out free flu shots at 7 locations

Baltimore County is offering free flu shots this weekend.
Baltimore County officials announced earlier this week that the county would give out free flu shots Saturday at seven locations. Officials said they will be giving out the shots on a first come, first served basis from 9 a.m. to noon.
Flu shots are being given out at Drumcastle Government Center, Randallstown Community Center, Dundalk Middle School, Middle River Middle School, Hereford Middle School, Pikesville Middle School and Lansdowne Middle School.
