Vermonters urged to get rid of unused medications Saturday

Vermonters are urged to get rid of unneeded, unused or expired prescription drugs during the annual drug take back day to prevent them from being misused or stolen.
The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Take Back Day is on Saturday.
Vermont State Police and sheriff and police departments will be collecting prescription drugs at sites around the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The attorney general's office says the service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
The location of collection sites can be found online at www.dea.gov by entering Vermont or a zip code.
