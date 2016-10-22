Man, woman arrested for roles in alleged murder in Madera County

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 68-year-old man who was found dead at his Ahwahnee home early Friday.
Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney announced the arrests Saturday night and said he believes the motive behind the alleged murder is drug-related.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dennis Dolan was found dead near his home in the 41000 block of Road 600 with several injuries to his upper body leading up to his head, Varney said.
“The circumstances around the deceased appear he died from wounds inflicted on him by another person,” Varney said.
That person is believed to be 28-year-old Craig Anthony Fetty of Ahwahnee or Oakhurst. Varney said homicide detectives located Fetty and 20-year-old Tiffany Dambrino, also of Ahwahnee or Oakhurst, as persons of interest because they had a history with the victim.
Varney said Dambrino was arrested for felony charges related to the murder, but not the murder itself.
An autopsy of Dolan is expected Monday, Varney said.
Varney said a stab wound was located on Dolan’s body, but doesn’t believe it was caused by the alleged assailant.
“All the damage was done from physical force from somebody striking him,” Varney said.
Varney said no other suspects are being sought.
Comments