Elkview free clinic treats hundreds of patients

Hundreds of people were treated over the weekend at a free health clinic in Elkview.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2eARS7d) that organizers of the clinic, which was held Saturday and Sunday at Elkview Middle School, say around 600 patients, some as far away as Virginia and Tennessee, were served.
West Virginia Health Right, a Charleston-based free and charitable clinic, and Remove Area Medical, a nonprofit group based in Rockford, Tennessee, partnered to provide free dental, vision and medical care to anyone who needed it, including flood victims.
Health Right CEO Angie Settle says overall there were about 300 volunteers during the clinic, including dentists, eye doctors and physicians. She says they could have used more volunteer dentists and eye doctors.
She's planning for the clinic to be an annual event.
