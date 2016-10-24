Father of missing Merced County toddler fears boy fell in canal

The father of a 3-year-old boy missing since Saturday appealed for help Monday in the effort to locate his son.
Young Andres Tomas was reported missing around 4 p.m. Saturday while playing in the yard of his grandmother’s Delhi home, which sits along an irrigation canal, said the boy’s father, also named Andres Tomas.
“He was by himself with his grandma,” the Livingston man told the Sun-Star on Monday. “She lost sight of him for a couple of minutes.”
The search effort has been focused on the canal, which runs behind the home near Letteau Avenue and Shanks Road, a short distance from Highway 99. A rusted barbed wire fence between the homes and the canal is mostly collapsed.
Tomas, 27, said the boy’s grandmother was watching him while the Livingston man was at work in Denair. The boy’s mother was washing clothes, he said.
Tomas corrected earlier accounts which mistakenly said the family lived in Delhi, not Livingston, and that the boy had been playing with his siblings before he went missing.
“We weren’t there. None of us were there,” he said. The grandmother “lost sight of him and he just disappeared.”
Andres last was seen on the far side of a garden fence, Tomas said. The grandmother went around the garden to reach the boy and, by the time she arrived at the spot where he had been, he was gone, Tomas said.
Tomas said he rushed to the house as soon as he was called with the news that the toddler was missing. “I found his footprints right next to the water,” he said.
Tomas said young Andres had never been swimming but loved being near the water. “He liked throwing rocks in the water,” he said. “That’s what I think happened. He bent over to get a rock and tripped and fell over.”
Investigators have searched methodically, in a grid pattern, throughout the semi-rural neighborhood. The main focus of the search, however, has been at the canal, which divers searched with an underwater camera for five hours Saturday night and early Sunday morning. They searched about a mile of it south from the home.
The water in the canal is swift and measures about 4 1/2 feet deep, Merced County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Framstad said. Visibility is only about 2 feet.
Deputies and search-and-rescue volunteers walled the banks of the canal Sunday as a Sheriff’s Office helicopter buzzed overhead.
By Sunday afternoon, the search had slowed after the Sheriff’s Office arranged with the Turlock Irrigation District, which operates the canal, to slow the flow, a process that takes about 12 hours.
The child is the oldest of three boys. Tomas and his wife also have a 2-year-old and a 1-month-old.
Tomas said he’s left his job as an almond huller to be with his family and search for the boy. He said he spent hours on Sunday walking the canal.
“It’s a really long canal. I went for miles and miles,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
“I’d appreciate it if people could help.”
Authorities, however, asked residents to stay out of the immediate search area in order to avoid interfering with law enforcement efforts.
