Two fatal crashes reported in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal collisions Friday night in Merced County.
The names of the two men who were killed were not released.
A motorcyclist, a man in his 30s riding a Harley-Davidson, was southbound on Highway 59 when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling east on West Dickenson Ferry Road, said CHP Officer Moises Onsurez.
The driver of the Toyota, Chee Hang, 50, of Merced initially stopped at a stop sign but proceeded through the intersection, failing to yield to the motorcyclist who did not have a stop sign, Onsurez said.
The man was ejected from his motorcycle, which continued through the intersection and hit a power pole, Onsurez said. First responders performed CPR, but he died at the scene.
Several hours later, around 8:49 p.m., a 27-year-old Newman man was killed when his vehicle overturned on Central Avenue in Hilmar, Onsurez said. He was traveling south on Central when his vehicle veered to the east, crashed into a barbed wire fence and overturned north of Turner Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both crashes remained under investigation Sunday.
Rob Parsons contributed to this report.
