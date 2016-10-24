More rain expected for Merced area this week

A storm system is expected to bring rain to the Valley later this week, with snow in higher elevations.
A National Weather Service forecast issued Monday afternoon said Tuesday would be mostly sunny with highs between 76 and 81. Wednesday also was expected to be mostly sunny.
On Thursday, the chance for rain is 50 percent, the weather service said.
Two different models indicate “Friday will be a rainy day across the Central California interior,” according to a statement from the National Weather Service. Snow will stay in the higher elevations, around 10,000 to 11,000 feet, it said. It was too early to predict any precise precipitation totals, the report said.
There will be gradual clearing Saturday before a quick-moving storm system with colder air from the Gulf of Alaska will move into the region Sunday, the weather service said.
Late Sunday, an evening storm brought a burst of rain to the Merced area, with a 0.04 inches recorded at the Merced Airport, the weather service said.
Since the start of the rainfall season on Oct. 1, the Merced area has recorded 0.25 inches, which is less than the normal amount of 0.42 inches, the weather service said.
