UC Merced library hosts traveling Delta photo exhibit

The UC Merced Library is hosting a traveling exhibit of photos of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta through November that will feature a talk with the photographer on Thursday.
The exhibit, called “The Delta Grandeur: The Bucolic Splendor of California’s Inland Estuary,” showcases the beauty and diversity of the largest estuary on the West Coast. The exhibit was developed in collaboration with the Natural Resources Defense Council and photographed by Rich Turner, a fine arts, commercial and aerial photographer based in Stockton. It focuses on the relationship between humans and wildlife.
Turner’s talk will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at UC Merced Classroom and Office Building 2, room 390. The talk will be followed by a reception on the second floor of the UC Merced Library.
Turner began his photography career in the Navy, taking photos from the back seat of supersonic jets in foreign places. Since then, he won photojournalism awards at the Roseville Press-Tribune and Stockton Record before opening his own studio in 1990.
The exhibit will remain on display on the library’s second floor until Nov. 27.
For more information on the exhibit, contact the UC Merced Library at library@ucmerced.edu.
