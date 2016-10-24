10 people displaced in Atwater apartment fire

Nearly a dozen people were left without a home Monday when flames gutted a small apartment complex in Atwater.
Firefighters were called just before 7 p.m. to 1171 E. Bellevue Road in Atwater. Flames gutted at least one home and damaged up to two other homes, Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn said.
Rahn said 10 people would be displaced by the fire and said authorities were working with the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
One person was evaluated for possible injuries at the scene, but declined a trip to the hospital.
