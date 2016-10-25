From sweets to spooky, something for everyone this Halloween

There is something for everyone in Merced County to enjoy this Halloween; whether residents like carving pumpkins, taking on zombies and haunted hayrides, or enjoying wrestling matches and movie nights, anybody can find their perfect Halloween adventure.
Frightmare Farms
Frightmare Farms, 3870 Plainsburg Road in Merced, will have a paintball Zombie Raid in the cornfield, a haunted hayride on the Frightmare Express and a haunted house in the Barnyard Slaughter. All activities are suited for people ready for an “intense scare,” said Dan Brown, one of the Frightmare Farms owners.
“We try to make it as intense and scary at all times,” Brown said. “We make sure everyone has a very safe experience at Frightmare Farms.”
From Thursday to Monday, Frightmare Farm attractions will be open to the public starting at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Sunday and Monday the last time to buy tickets will be 10 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday until 10:30 p.m.
Tickets for Zombie Raid will be $25, and $15 for the Frightmare Express and Barnyard Slaughter. Tickets will be sold at the ticket booth and can be bought online at www.frightmarefarms.com/tickets.html.
Hunter Farms Pumpkin Patch
For children and residents who are looking for more mellow scenery, Hunter Farms Pumpkin Patch in Atwater could be the right destination. The pumpkin patch is open every day from 10 a.m. to dusk through Oct. 31 at 2985 N. Southern Pacific Avenue in Atwater.
Other activities include corn mazes, hayrides, Barnyard Bounce, a petting zoo in the Critter Corral and a tricycle race track. The Tractor Train takes people back in time to dinosaur and (jumping way ahead) early settler days, and children can go panning for jewels and crystals in the Hunter Farm’s Mining Co.
More information and pricing can be found at www.hunterfamilyfarms.com/index.html or 209-394-4444.
Halloween Fall Festival
The Merced Soccer Academy will host its Halloween Fall Festival from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1033 W. Main St. in Merced. Anybody who dresses up can enter the costume contest and win cash prizes. First place wins $500, second place $200 and third $100.
Food, beverages and candy will be available. Around a dozen lucha libre wrestlers will battle one another starting at 3 p.m. and the film “Halloween 3” will start playing at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is advised to bring their own chairs or blankets.
Viva La Vida
For those wishing to pay honor to loved ones who’ve passed away, the Merced Multicultural Arts Center on 645 W. Main St., Merced, will host a Dia de los Muertos procession at sundown on Saturday. Residents will walk around downtown with candles or LED lights.
Art will be featured in the center along with food, beverages, face painting and surprise entertainment.
Zoo Boo
Anyone interested in a petting zoo, carnival rides and trick-or-treating can head over to Applegate Zoo on Friday and Saturday for Zoo Boo. The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and admission is $1.50. More information can be found at www.mercedzoo.org/events-1/zooboo2015.
Merced College Pumpkin Sale
On Saturday and Sunday, Merced College will have a pumpkin sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the farm on G street and Community College Drive. For more information call 209-384-6251.
Trunk or Treats
All the candy lovers can make their way to the Boy & Girls Club Trunk or Treat on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 615 W. 15th St. Decorated vehicles with candy-filled trunks will be there as well as a haunted house.
Pacific Senior Living also will have a Trunk or Treat on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 3420 R St. in Merced. They will have a costume contest, face painting, live entertainment, treats and a “Spooky Bus.”
Fear Factory
The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce will have a Fear Factory on Saturday from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. at 1155 I St. in Los Banos. The event is for adults 21 and older, IDs required, and will feature drink specials, appetizers, a DJ and photo booths. There will be a costume contest requiring a $5 fee. Tickets are $20 at the door and pre-sale tickets are $15 and can be bought through LBCOF@comcast.net or by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 209-826-2495.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, mvelez@mercedsunstar.com
