Possible Patterson gang-related shooting sends man to hospital

A man suffered what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg in Patterson on Tuesday night.
Just before 8 p.m., deputies received a call of a possible drive-by shooting on Hannah Drive, according to Deputy Royjindar Singh, spokesman for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim – believed to be in his 20s – in what Singh described as a “gang-on-gang shooting.” He either was in the front yard of a home or walking past it at the time shots were fired.
The victim, who was uncooperative, was taken to a hospital.
Deputies were unable to locate a suspect, who maybe have shot from a vehicle or from the street. Witnesses, Singh said, gave conflicting information.
We’ll have more on the story if more information becomes available.
