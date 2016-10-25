Driver parked, confronted bicyclist and opened fire on central Fresno street

A man is in a hospital in critical condition after being shot while riding his bike on a central Fresno street Tuesday night, police said.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the man was riding on Holland Avenue toward Fresno Street around 8 p.m. when an older-model white or silver SUV parked on the curb with one person inside. The shooter got out of the SUV and confronted the bicyclist and shot at least twice at close proximity: a bullet to the chest and a bullet through the left arm that lodged in the bicyclist’s side.
The shooter got back in the SUV and backed up, knocking down trash cans in front of a home, then turned onto Fresno Street, Hudson said.
Police officers found the bicyclist in the roadway. Hudson said police were still trying to determine his identity. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
It is not known if the shooting is gang-related, Hudson said. Police did not have a description of the shooter.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
