Hawaiian monk seal returns to ocean after surgery

A Hawaiian monk seal is back at sea after a life-saving surgery removed a fishing hook he swallowed.
Hawaii Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2dI9PT8 ) that the 14-year-old seal known as Benny was seen off Makua Beach in early October with a fishing line hanging out of his mouth, which scientist Charles Littnan recognized as a sign that Benny may have swallowed a hook.
Littnan, a lead researcher for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Hawaiian Monk Seal Program, says Benny was given x-rays that confirmed his fears.
Benny was immediately given surgery to remove the hook wedged deeply into his stomach wall.
After a couple weeks of recovery and a steady diet of 10 pounds of fish per day, Benny has been returned to the water.
