Modesto Police Department squad car crashes into business

A Modesto police squad car crashed into a business near downtown early Wednesday morning as the officer was en route to assist in a vehicle pursuit.
There were no injuries in the crash, which occurred just before 3 a.m., Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said.
The officer had turned onto Burney from G Street and lost control of his vehicle, Graves said. The car crashed into the storage room of Chicago Pizza.
Just after 7 a.m., business owner Charanjit Chahal was on scene, surveying the damage. Building debris and products including 2-liter bottles of soda covered the sidewalk.
Chahal had called the property owner and his insurer and was awaiting workers to board up the damaged structure. He didn’t have an estimate on when he would be able to open his business, which he’s owned five years.
Eddie Bledsoe, who works at Modesto Game Exchange, an adjacent business on the north side of the pizzeria, showed that the impact of the crash cracked the wall between them and knocked merchandise off shelves. He said it was fortunate the lights were off or the broken fixtures could have started a fire.
Information was not available Wednesday morning on the outcome of the pursuit the officer was joining.
This is the second accident this month involving a Modesto police vehicle.
On Oct. 10, an officer and another driver suffered minor injuries when the two were involved in a crash on Tully Road at Union Avenue.
