Firefighters “fill the boot” to help kids

Merced City firefighters on Wednesday are asking motorists to donate even a few pennies to help children with muscular dystrophy.
Firefighters with the Merced City Fire Department will be volunteering at the intersection of Olive Avenue and G Streets until 1 p.m. in hopes of filling their boots with cash. The money raised in the “Fill the Boot” fundraiser will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and help send local children to summer camp or provide money for any special equipment or services they may need.
Merced firefighters have hosted the annual fundraiser for more than 50 years.
“Everyone out on the street is volunteering, so this is on our own time,” said Jeff Trost, an engineer with the fire department. “It’s just one of those events that we get a lot of fulfillment out of in giving back to our community.”
Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Symptoms most commonly begin in childhood, though some do not surface until adulthood, according to the medical group’s website.
