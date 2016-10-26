Merced Police Department honors K-9 with funeral service

An urn containing the ashes of Merced Police K-9 Axle, a german shepherd, sits next to flowers during a funeral service held by the Merced Police Department at the Franklin Pet Cemetery on Ashby Road in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Axle died Oct. 11, 2016 of a condition that causes the stomach to bloat and twist.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police Sgt. Alan Ward welcomes fellow officers to a funeral for Merced Police K9, Axle at the Franklin Pet Cemetery on Ashby Road in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Axle died Oct. 11, 2016 of Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus, a condition which causes the stomach to dilate and rotate inside the abdomen.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police K-9 officer Jesse Padgett, speaks about his K-9 Axle, a german shepherd, during a small funeral at the Franklin Pet Cemetery on Ashby Road in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Axle died Oct. 11, 2016 of a condition that causes the stomach to bloat and twist.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police officers gather during a funeral for Merced Police K-9 Axle, a german shepherd, at the Franklin Pet Cemetery on Ashby Road in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Axle died Oct. 11, 2016 of a condition that causes the stomach to bloat and twist.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police K-9 officer Jesse Padgett, smiles while reading a short eulogy written by his 8-year-old daughter for Padgett's K-9 Axle, a german shepherd, during a small funeral at the Franklin Pet Cemetery on Ashby Road in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Axle died Oct. 11, 2016 of a condition that causes the stomach to bloat and twist.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police K-9 officer Jesse Padgett, right, speaks with fellow officers following a small funeral for Axle, a german shepherd who Padgett handled for six years, at the Franklin Pet Cemetery on Ashby Road in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Axle died Oct. 11, 2016 of a condition that causes the stomach to bloat and twist.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
An urn containing the ashes of Merced Police K-9 Axle, a german shepherd, sits next to flowers during a funeral service held by the Merced Police Department at the Franklin Pet Cemetery on Ashby Road in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Axle died Oct. 11, 2016 of a condition that causes the stomach to bloat and twist.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com