Four injured in head-on crash in Highway 99 in Merced

Four people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 99, just north of Childs Avenue in Merced, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The identities of the people involved in the two-car crash were not immediately available.
The crash was reported just before 4 p.m.
Officer Moises Onsurez said the adult male driver of a 2003 Dodge Caravan got entered the southbound lane of Highway 99 at Childs going the wrong way and crashed head on into a black Toyota Camry. Three adult occupants of the Camry suffered injuries.
Onsurez said investigators are working to determine the exact nature of the injuries involved, but described some of the injuries as “major.”
One lane of southbound traffic is open, but vehicles are moving slowly and traffic is backed up for several miles. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible. There is no timetable for when both lanes could reopen.
This story will be updated.
