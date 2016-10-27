Indiana county gets $7K for needle-exchange, but needs more

A southern Indiana county that's preparing to launch a needle-exchange to curb the spread of hepatitis C and HIV is still looking for funding.
Clark County Health Commissioner Dr. Kevin Burke says the Ohio River county has received $7,000 from the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis for purchasing supplies.
But he tells The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Kentucky (http://cjky.it/2eFlTnJ ) it needs more than twice that to run the exchange for at least six months.
Indiana's health commissioner declared a public health emergency in Clark County in August, giving the county permission to operate a needle exchange following an HIV outbreak linked to intravenous drug use in adjacent Scott County.
Needle exchanges provide clean syringes to intravenous drug users to prevent needle-sharing that spreads hepatitis C, HIV and other diseases.
