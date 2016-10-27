Attorney: Mom delivered stillborn baby after snorting heroin

A mother who earlier this year gave birth to a baby that tested positive for opiates has now given birth to a stillborn child that was delivered the day after authorities say the woman snorted heroin.
News outlets report that the Oct. 9 delivery of the stillborn baby prompted Jefferson County District Attorney Bill Veitch to file a motion Wednesday to revoke bond for 23-year-old Raven West, of Pleasant Grove.
Grove was arrested in May on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child related to the newborn's positive drug test. She was released on bond Oct. 6. Authorities say she snorted heroin in Birmingham two days later and delivered the dead child about 12 hours after that.
West is facing additional criminal charges following the stillbirth.
