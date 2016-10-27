Warden named for Kansas corrections mental health facility

State officials say a new warden has been named for the Kansas Department of Corrections mental health facility in Larned.
Corrections official announced Wednesday that Don Langford will take over for the acting warden who had been filling in after the departure of Douglas Waddington.
State officials provided no details in September when announcing that Waddington was no longer leading the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility. The center is different from Larned State Hospital, which is on the same campus.
Langford currently serves as the deputy warden at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. He has been working in corrections since 1989. Over the years, he has worked as a corrections officer, counselor and manager.
