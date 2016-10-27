News
Fare check at downtown Sacramento light rail stop goes out of control
A video that went viral on Facebook Wednesday, Oct. 26, shows Sacramento police and Regional Transit officers wrestling a man to the ground and tasing him after he walked away from them. A woman was also held down and arrested. A bystander filmed the incident on his cell phone, saying “Black Lives Matter.” The woman in the video is being held on half a dozen warrants out of Merced County. Note: This video contains profanity. Courtesy: YouTube/Michael Chambers