Tioga, Glacier Point roads to close due to incoming storms

Two major roads leading into Yosemite National Park will close Saturday afternoon as officials prepare for a string of significant storms expected over the weekend.
Park officials on Friday announced the closures of Tioga Road, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, and Glacier Point Road, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. The roads will be closed until further notice.
Tioga Road typically closes in the fall, reopening after the winter months when weather and road conditions clear up. The park remains open year-round.
“All roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures due to hazardous driving conditions,” park officials said in a news release. “All motorists are required to carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive, while driving in the park during the winter months.”
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200.
