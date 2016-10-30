New facility infuses edibles without cultivating marijuana

Medical marijuana dispensaries are stocking shelves with items from more suppliers who do not grow pot at all.
The Las Vegas Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2eS0yov) area cultivators provide the marijuana that infuses the edibles made at a new production facility in the Las Vegas valley.
Colorado-based Dixie Elixirs and Edibles partnered with Silver State Wellness to get the 17,000-square-foot operation running.
Dixie Brands CEO Tripp Keber said it didn't make financial sense to cultivate marijuana.
He said Nevada's robust medical marijuana program as well as the possibility of legal recreational use led the company to choose Las Vegas as the location for the partnership.
The facility makes items ranging from infused liquids to THC-free hemp products for dogs.
