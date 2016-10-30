Cal Fire lifts burn-permit suspension

The suspension of burn permits for Merced County and neighboring areas has been lifted, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection authorities.
The suspension for Merced, Madera and Mariposa counties ended Friday morning in the State Responsibility Areas, according to a statement from Nancy Koerperich, Cal Fire unit chief for the three-county area.
While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfires, the region still is in a fifth year of drought, the statement said.
Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, to follow all guidelines provided on permits, and to maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and burn onto neighboring property.
Residential burning is allowed on permissible burn days with a permit, which will be required until the end of fire season.
Merced County residents may call the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District at 877-429-2876.
For more information on burning, go to www.fire.ca.gov.
