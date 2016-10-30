Teen charged after police find loaded gun outside Atwater school dance

A night at a high school dance ended with one teenager facing a weapons charge after a police dog alerted officers to a car in the school parking lot, authorities said.
The K-9, Cash, signaled at a gold Acura that was parked at Buhach Colony High School during the Sadie Hawkins Dance about 10 p.m. on Friday, according to a statement from the Atwater Police Department.
School resource Officer Dave Sarginson and Cash set up surveillance on the vehicle. A short time later, four Buhach students left the dance and entered the Acura, police said. Sarginson made a traffic stop on the vehicle before it could leave the parking lot.
As he approached, Sarginson observed the driver making furtive movements underneath the front seat, the statement said. Sarginson held the subjects at gunpoint until backup units arrived and the four students were detained.
A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .45-caliber revolver under the front seat along with a bag of marijuana, police reported.
A 16-year-old male was charged with possession of the loaded firearm and released to his parents. The three other students were released without charges, police said.
