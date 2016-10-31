El Portal Road to Yosemite National Park closed by large rockfall

The El Portal Road (Highway 140) into Yosemite National Park is closed due to a rockfall Monday afternoon of several large boulders that prevent vehicles from passing, the Park Service announced late Monday.
The closure is in place from the park line to the Cascades picnic area.
This closure is expected to last at least through Monday night as park crews work to blast and removed the boulders. The Park Service said it did not know whether the road could be reopened by Tuesday.
A park geologist was assessing the release point and checking the stability of the slope above the rockfall.
For updated road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200
Comments