Fresno County deputy wounded in accidental shooting near airport

A Fresno County Sheriff's deputy was accidentally shot Monday afternoon at a business park near the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in east-central Fresno, sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Clinton and Winery avenues in Fresno.
The deputy was immediately rushed to a hospital. His condition was not released.
Detectives are investigating the incident to determine how the gun accidentally discharged.
Botti said an update on the incident would be issued later, but no time frame was given. The deputy was not identified.
No other details were immediately available.
