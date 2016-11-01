Ohio rules may allow up to 18 medical marijuana growers

A state committee is considering proposed rules that would permit up to 18 medical marijuana growers in Ohio and make growers' licensing fees among the highest in the country.
The Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee charged with coming up with recommendations on how medicinal cannabis will be grown, packaged, distributed and regulated met for the first time Tuesday in Columbus. The law that created the committee took effect Sept. 8. It gave the state a year to put the program in place.
The proposals allow 12 large and six smaller cultivators. Large growers would pay a $20,000 application fee and $180,000 licensing fee. Smaller growers would pay a $2,000 application fee and $18,000 licensing fee.
The rules must go through several layers of approval. The public also can comment.
