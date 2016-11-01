CHP officer in minor injury crash during pursuit

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a minor collision in Merced Monday night during a pursuit, CHP reported.
Officer Josef Eshraghi began pursuing a motorcycle about 8:30 p.m. near Acacia and 4th Street after the motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign, a CHP news release said.
Eshraghi began to pass a stopped vehicle on the left and collided with a 2014 Ford F150 truck approaching on the right. The front of Eshraghi’s patrol car, a 2015 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor, struck the driver door of the truck, causing the truck to spin in the intersection, said Officer Moises Onsurez, a public information officer for the CHP.
Eshraghi requested an ambulance immediately, but the 43-year-old man driving the truck declined treatment for minor injuries. The driver and 12-year-old passenger, both from Hilmar, complained of minor pain but had no visible injuries, Onsurez said.
The officer also suffered minor injuries from the crash and also declined treatment from emergency medical technicians.
The motorcyclist was not stopped as a result of the collision, which remains under investigation. DUI was not a factor in the collision.
