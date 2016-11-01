Pedestrian dies in crash in Los Banos

A 51-year-old Los Banos woman died Friday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Pacheco Boulevard, police said.
Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said the woman, whose identity was not released Tuesday pending notification of next of kin, was walking northbound across West Pacheco Boulevard, near Santos Ford, at 8:17 p.m. when she was hit by a 2002 GMC Yukon that was traveling westbound.
Los Banos area California Highway Patrol officers were first on scene. With Los Banos emergency personnel, they tried to revive the woman, Reyna said. But she was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation appears to show that the woman wasn’t walking in a crosswalk, Reyna said.
The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Los Banos resident Mario Vazquez, was cited for a suspended license. Vazquez wasn’t intoxicated, and officials don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, Reyna said.
The collision caused police to shut down West Pacheco Boulevard for several hours while they investigated the incident.
