Two Merced County residents elected to boards with ValleyPBS

Two Merced County residents have been elected to ValleyPBS leadership positions, the company’s president and CEO said.
Larry Stefani was one of six new members elected last month to the broadcast company’s board of directors. Michelle Allison, who represents Merced County, was elected chairwoman of the ValleyPBS Community Advisory Board, CEO Phil Meyer said in a news release.
ValleyPBS is the Central Valley’s licensed public television station and has been on air since 1977. The station reaches more than 94 percent of households with televisions in its service area, from Merced to Bakersfield, and broadcasts more than 70 hours of research-based children’s programming each week.
Comments